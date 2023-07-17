Girl dies from gunfire early Monday in Minneapolis

article

A shooting in the Calhoun Isles neighborhood of Minneapolis early Monday morning left a girl dead, according to police.

Around 1:28 a.m. Monday, officers from the fifth precinct responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Girard Avenue South and 25th Street West where a "juvenile female" was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding authorities.

According to police, the circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time despite officers interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area. No arrests have been made.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name and age of the girl, along with the cause and nature of her death at a later date.