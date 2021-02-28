Funeral procession held for K-9 killed on duty in Duluth, Minnesota

Community members gathered in Duluth, Minnesota Saturday to honor the life of Officer Luna, a K-9 with the city's police department.

Officer Luna was shot by a suspect during a standoff that stretched nearly 20 hours. Thursday night, authorities responded to a report of a domestic incident on the 2300 block of West 4th Street. When police arrived, they learned a suspect in the home had warrants and was refusing to leave.

As police worked to get the man out, they tried sending a K-9 unit into the house, but the K-9 was shot and killed by the suspect. The suspect was later shot and killed by authorities. The Minnesota BCA is investigating.

K-9 Luna (Duluth Police Department / FOX 9)

Saturday morning, Luna was escorted from BluePearl Emergency Pet Hospital in Lincoln Park to Fur Ever Loved Pet Cremation Services in Scanlon. On the procession route, first responders and community members gathered to show support for Officer Luna.

Luna, who was three years old at the time of her death, joined the Duluth Police Department in June 2019.