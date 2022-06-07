‘Funeral procession’ being held for trees scheduled for removal in St. Paul

article

More than 150 trees have been marked for removal along Cleveland Avenue in both Falcon Heights and St. Paul, but before they’re gone tree lovers will hold a funeral for them – or perhaps a celebration.

According to Ramsey County officials, Cleveland Avenue will be reconstructed from Como Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue in both directions – the purpose of the project being to replace aging pavement, stormwater infrastructure and city utilities (water main and sanitary sewer), then construct a new separated trail and sidewalk.

Following community meetings, Ramsey County’s design team identified a road layout with one driving lane in each direction, one bike lane in each direction, and a multi-use path on the east side of Cleveland Avenue that it determined was best for the public.

But before crews start cutting, the trees will be celebrated one final time.

"Will it be a funeral march or a celebratory parade? We’re not sure," said People for the Cleveland Avenue Trees in a news release.

Beginning at noon on June 11, "A peaceful procession to honor the trees, whatever happens," will be held for trees earmarked for removal by Ramsey County.

Accompanied by a brass band, people are encouraged to assemble and then proceed north on Cleveland Avenue, "Stopping at five of the most magnificent trees, to pay our respects and recognize the beauty, history and environmental benefits they embody."

Construction is currently expected to begin the week of June 13 and last through fall 2023.

