Frey vetoes public safety ballot language, city council plans to reconvene

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey followed through with his veto threat after the City Council passed proposed ballot language for the public safety question Friday morning, setting the stage for last-minute negotiations as the deadline approaches at the end of the day.

The Minneapolis City Council will be reconvening later today to consider the veto. The council can override a veto with nine votes. The deadline for the ballot language is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The question at the center of the debate asks voters if they would support amending the city charter to replace the police department with a public safety department.

Last week, a judge ordered the city to remove an explanatory note from the question after the activist group Yes 4 Minneapolis filed a lawsuit. The order stated that while the city is allowed to have an explanatory note, the proposed explanatory note "read much like a warning label."

On Thursday, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the ballot language without an explanatory note. Frey argues, however, the question lacks enough information for voters to understand all of the impacts, such as removing the police chief and mandatory staffing minimums for police officers, and having the new department head report to the mayor and all council members instead of just the mayor.

During the City Council meeting Friday, Council member Linea Palmisano presented alternate ballot question language that incorporated adjustments Frey had suggested. That was struck down and the council ultimately approved the language from the committee with a 9-3 vote.