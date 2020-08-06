Free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing in Ramsey County over 4 weekends

Free drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing in Ramsey County begins this weekend at testing sites in Maplewood and St. Paul. The testing is free, and no insurance or ID is needed.

Who can get tested? Anyone, with or without symptoms

Saturday testing: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aldrich Arena, 1850 White Bear Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109.

Sunday testing: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington Technology Magnet School, 1495 Rice Street, Saint Paul, MN

Preregistration is recommended but not required. You can register online at ramseycounty.us/testingsites, where the county will also post updates on testing times and locations.

