How to order free, at-home COVID test kits in Minnesota

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to drop and related restrictions begin to ease, Governor Tim Walz is hoping to increase Minnesotan’s access to at-home testing.

A new online ordering program will allow people to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes – a total of four per – beginning March 29.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that when Minnesotans need a test, they can get one quickly and easily," Gov. Walz said in a statement. "Even as case numbers decline, it’s important that."

Minnesotans test for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick. That’s why we’re continuing to work to make tests easily accessible – now and in the future."

According to the announcement, Minnesota has secured 500,000 test kits and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered. Official’s intent to use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead.

"COVID-19 testing remains a key tool for Minnesotans," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said in a statement. "We are working hard to make this testing as easy and barrier-free as possible and at-home testing has clearly become a preferred option for many Minnesotans."

In addition to the program, Minnesota has nearly five million rapid at-home test kits for community partners, schools and childcare facilities.