The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour finale pits Tigers against Tigers in Belle Plaine, Minnesota Wednesday night.

This week’s Town Ball Tour stop is a double header The Gray Tigers, Belle Plaine’s over 35 team, will take the field for a game at 5 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Belle Plaine Tigers and the Henderson Tigers.

The Town Ball Tour stop also coincides with Tiger Alumni Night. There is no admission charge for former Tigers players and the team will unveil a new Hall of Fame plaque for Dave “Greek” Wagner.

Wagner told FOX 9 this is his 54th year playing town ball, having started when he was 15. He currently plays on the Gray Tigers.

Wagner, or Greek as most call him, was recently inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

“If you do something long enough, someone will notice,” he said.

FOX 9’s Shayne Wells took a tour of Belle Plaine ahead of the game, talking with current Mayor Chris Meyer and his dad, former mayor Garry Meyer, who is known around town as “Mr. Baseball.”

Belle Plaine Tigers vs. Henderson Tigers

7:30 p.m.

Tiger Park

201 S Eagle St.

Belle Plaine, MN 56011

Catch up on this year’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour here.