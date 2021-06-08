The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Bentfield Mills Park in Buffalo, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 9, where the Buffalo Bulldogs are taking on the Howard Lake Orphans.

Buffalo is just northwest of the Twin Cities metro, about 40 miles outside Minneapolis. Bentfield Mills Park is located on County Road 134 behind Target.

Bentfield Mills Park in Buffalo, Minnesota, home of the Buffalo Bulldogs (FOX 9)

The Buffalo Bulldogs vs. Howard Lake Orphans game will be broadcast live at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News app in conjunction with the Minnesota Baseball Association and SchoolSpace Media. First pitch is at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Strong

Tragedy hit the town of Buffalo in February when a 67-year-old man opened fire at the Allina Health Clinic, killing one clinic worker and injuring several other people. Since then, the community has come together through the "Buffalo Strong" movement.

