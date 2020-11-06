For first time, Wisconsin surpasses 6,000 reported COVID-19 cases in a single day

Wisconsin has moved past another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

For the first time ever, the state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. At the same time, the state reported 62 new deaths, the second-highest single-day total for Wisconsin.

There are currently 1,774 patients in the hospital and 376 in intensive care. Five patients are being cared for at an alternative care site at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The seven-day average for test positivity rate also pushed to a new high of 33 percent. Doctors say anything above 5 percent is a concern for the public.

Nearly 200,000 patients of the 256,065 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered since the start of the pandemic, about 77.4 percent of confirmed patients. There have also been 2,256 deaths and 12,554 people hospitalized since March.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.