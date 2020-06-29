Expand / Collapse search

Flash flooding reported in western Wisconsin, US Hwy. 63 in Baldwin impassable

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
St. Croix County
BALDWIN, Wis. (FOX 9) - Heavy rains overnight caused flash flooding in parts of western Wisconsin Monday morning. 

St. Croix County Emergency Support Services says flooding is occurring around near Baldwin, Woodville and Hammond. Several roads are washed out or covered with flowing water, including U.S. Highway 63 north of Baldwin. 

The Village of Baldwin said U.S. Hwy. 63 is not passable. Travel is not advised in the area. 

FOX 9 crews also reported flooding along Interstate 94 on the way to Baldwin. 

The Village of Baldwin said the Baldwin Municipal Building is open to anyone needing to evacuate their homes. 

Officials are warning people not to driver into flood waters or attempt to cross moving water because you do not know if the road is washed out below you. Turn around, don’t drown. 
 