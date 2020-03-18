First case of coronavirus confirmed in Minnesota House of Representatives

The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed at the Minnesota House of Representatives, sources tell FOX 9.

Right now, it's now clear if the case is among a lawmaker or a staffer. An internal email, sources tell us, only identifies the person as someone who works for the House. FOX 9 is working to learn more about the patient.

Wednesday, officials announced that there are now 77 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state including six instances of community spread of the disease. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota lawmakers announced this past week that they would take a month-long break.

Lawmakers said they would still hold committee and floor sessions on an on-call basis but regular and scheduled meetings would be on-hold through April 14. The session break came days after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order declaring a peacetime state of emergency and called for a moratorium on large gatherings in the state.

Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Health officials said it was unclear how long social distancing measures may stay in place.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as information is made available.