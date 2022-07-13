Firework at Emagine Theater in Eagan prompts evacuation, injuries reported

Moviegoers at Emagine Theater in Eagan received more excitement than the thriller on the screen Tuesday evening, as someone lit off a firework during a showing prompting an evacuation and causing injuries.

On July 12 at 8:24 p.m., Eagan Police Officers responded to the Emagine Theater at 2055 Cliff Road on a report of a firework being set off in a theater. Police responded and assisted paramedics with treating and releasing several people for minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that a suspect(s) lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater before leaving. Social media video shows large explosion in the middle of the theater.

When contacted by FOX 9, Emagine Theater of Eagan’s management confirmed an incident took place, and they are currently reviewing security footage.

This is an open and active investigation, and at this time, authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.

According to its site, Emagine Entertainment’s affiliates own and operate luxury theaters in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota, operating theaters with a combined 24,500 seats and 208 screens.