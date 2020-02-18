Fire burning inside pile of crushed automobiles at Northern Metal Recycling facility near Becker, Minnesota

article

Crews are working to put out a fire that started overnight at the Northern Metal Recycling facility in Becker, Minnesota.

The fire appears to have started inside a huge pile of crushed automobiles. From the smell, tires on the cars are also burning.

Northern Metal has been using this location, which is located south of Highway 10 in rural Sherburne County, since last year, when the company permanently shut down its metal shredding operations in north Minneapolis. The company reached a settlement with the MPCA, agreeing to move its facility and change its practices over concerns about air quality.

The MPCA said it recorded unhealthy levels of lead and heavy metals in the air near the Northern Metals facility. A FOX 9 investigation showed the pollution was the second-highest elevated lead concentrations ever recorded in Minnesota, with Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood one of the hardest hit.

The Becker Fire Department is using aerial ladders to pour water on the fire from overhead while the crews on the ground are using cranes to try to move the heaps of metal around to get to where the fire is burning.

One of the concerns with the fire are the toxic fumes, which people can smell from some distance away.

