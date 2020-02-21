Fire at Upper Harbor Terminal site in Minneapolis

article

A fire broke out at about 5 a.m. Friday at the Upper Harbor Terminal industrial site in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire started in a building and silo on the 3700 block of Washington Avenue North.

Crews had most the fire knocked down before 9 a.m. The building was declared all-clear after searches and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said the burning structure is next to a mushroom production, Mississippi Mushrooms, which closed last week. The mushroom production site was not involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.