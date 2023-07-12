Fiery semi-truck crash closes Southbound I-35 north of Faribault, 2 injured

All southbound lanes on I-35, north of Faribault, are closed Wednesday following a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks. The accident, which occurred shortly before noon, resulted in both trucks catching fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol has confirmed that at least two individuals were injured in the accident, one of them serious. A medical helicopter landed at the scene. Traffic camera footage captured people at the scene struggling to open one of the trucks as heavy smoke pours out, before they eventually pull a man to safety, laying him by the side of the road.

The cabin of one of the trucks seems to be engulfed in flames, with a heavy cloud of black smoke rising over the highway.

An estimate from MnDOT expects the road to re-open around 6 p.m.

This is an ongoing story. Please check back for further updates.