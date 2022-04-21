Feeding Our Future investigation: Man arrested trying to leave country

A man who is under investigation in the multi-million dollar Feeding Our Future fraud was arrested this week as he tried to leave the county, authorities say, the first charges brought in connection to the case.

The man, 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail, isn't facing any charges in the Feeding Our Future case, at this time. Instead, federal investigators charged him with lying on his passport in March 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota says Ismail had surrendered his passport to law enforcement after a search warrant was executed at his home. However, federal investigators say Ismail applied for a new passport, claiming he had lost his original.

Ismail was issued a new passport on March 22, 2022, according to investigators, and then booked a flight from Rochester, Minnesota to Nairobi, Kenya that was set to take off on Wednesday, April 20.

Prosecutors say Ismail and another man ran Empire Cuisine & Market LLC which investigators say was a shell company used to launder millions of dollars in federal funds.

The massive fraud investigation has recently been the subject of state legislature hearings, as lawmakers put spending by nonprofits under a microscope.