Federal judge leans toward keeping Minnesota mask mandate in place

Critics of Minnesota's mask mandate who are suing Gov. Tim Walz ran into a skeptical U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Schiltz, who said Wednesday morning he was leaning toward keeping the requirement in place.

Schiltz did not immediately rule at the end of the three-hour hearing but told Minnesota Solicitor General Liz Kramer that he was "leaning your way. Earlier, the judge rejected a series of arguments from Erik Kaardal, the lawyer representing conservatives who sued Walz, other statewide officials and county prosecutors.

Walz imposed the mask mandate on July 25 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA MASK MANDATE: Where you do, don't have to wear a mask

In one exchange, Schiltz said people are free to protest the mandate in many ways, including speaking out or writing criticisms on their masks. Violating the mandate isn't one of those acceptable protests, he said.

Kaardal argued violating the mandate is "not a big deal, judge. It's just a protest. People get to protest."

“People who are vulnerable to COVID might think it’s a bigger deal than you do," Schiltz retorted.

Advertisement

Schiltz also rejected a claim promoted by some conservatives that following Minnesota's mask mandate requires people to break a state law prohibiting them, with some exceptions, from concealing their identity in public.

“You’re saying things for which there’s no evidence whatsoever,” Schiltz told Kaardal, pointing to carpenters, emergency responders, hazardous materials workers and others who regularly cover their face on the job to protect themselves from hazards.

"My word, your honor," an exasperated Kaardal said after Schiltz rattled off his examples.

This story is developing and will be updated.

