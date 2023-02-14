Twin Cities could see over an inch of Valentine's Day rain

Tuesday will be a wet one with over an inch of rain possible in the metro.

That is an incredible amount of moisture for February which means today has the possibility of being the wettest February calendar day on record.

The rain will keep temps mild though with highs in the 40s.

Issues could arrive overnight and into tomorrow as the cold air arrives. The rain could start to freeze making for an icy Wednesday commute.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning with possibly 3–5 inches of snow while west of the metro is under a winter weather advisory. Northern Minnesota could see 2–4 inches of snow during all of this.