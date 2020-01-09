Family dog likely to die after ingesting meth hidden in Subway sandwich bag

article

A curious dog looking for crumbs is fighting its life after ingesting meth that was being hidden in a sandwich bag.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the dog came across 80 grams of meth, needles and a pipe in a bag from Subway. The dog reportedly smelled the crumbs still in the bag and started eating it, ingesting the meth.

The owners rushed the dog to the veterinarian, but it is not expected to survive.