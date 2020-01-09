Family dog dies after ingesting meth hidden in sandwich bag

article

A curious dog looking for crumbs died not long after ingesting meth that was hidden in a sandwich bag.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the dog came across 80 grams of meth, needles and a pipe in a sandwich bag. The dog, a 13-month-old labradoodle, reportedly smelled the crumbs still in the bag and started eating it, ingesting the meth.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the veterinarian expenses.

A dog sniffing for crumbs inside a Subway sandwich bag ingested some meth that was being hidden inside. (Chisago County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)

The owners said the dog was acting strange and seemed sick. Thinking the dog may have gotten into something, they went outside where they found the bag containing the meth.

The owners rushed the dog to the veterinarian. The dog did not survive.