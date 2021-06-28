Families of deadly police violence will see bodycam video within 5 days, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed a new executive action Monday that will require state law enforcement agencies to allow families of police violence to view body camera footage within five days of deadly incidents. It will also invest $15 million in violence prevention grants, among other things.

The Governor’s Office says the actions will "increase transparency and accountability" in law enforcement.

The move is short of what House Democrats have unsuccessfully sought in state budget negotiations. DFL lawmakers want video released within 48 hours at all agencies across the state. Walz's action requires the release within five days, and only covers the state law enforcement agencies under the governor’s control.

The grant funding is designed to "fill critical gaps in Minnesota’s public safety response," according to a release.

In an effort to create more transparency at the POST Board, the Governor has ordered the agency to create a public-facing dashboard of data and information.

The body camera footage policy adjustments, which will require footage to be released to victims’ families within five days, only apply to the Minnesota State Patrol, the BCA, Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, Department of Natural Resources Enforcement and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit.

Advertisement

The Governor’s Office said the Minnesota Legislature will also tackle some public safety issues in its omnibus budget bill in the coming days. A release from Walz’s office said the use of no-knock warrants, mental health response calls, civil asset forfeiture and funding for the Minnesota DNR’s body cameras will be a part of it.