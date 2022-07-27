Explosion levels house in Hopkins; injuries uknown

article

Authorities are on the scene of an explosion that leveled a house in Hopkins on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the area of 2nd Street North and 21st Avenue North. Rescue crews are still at the scene, and injuries are unknown at this time.

Two elderly people live in the home. It's unclear if they were home at the time. Crews that specialize in collapses are responding to the scene, so they can look for anyone who may have been inside.

This is a developing story.