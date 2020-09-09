Employees improperly accessed George Floyd's medical information at Hennepin County Medical Center

article

George Floyd's confidential medical information at Hennepin County Medical Center was improperly accessed multiple times by employees, according to an attorney representing Floyd's family.

According to attorney Antonio Romanucci, Floyd's family received a letter notifying them of the data breach. The employees are "no longer with the organization," but it is unclear if they were fired or left voluntarily. The legal team is "exploring all of our remedies" in response to the data breach.

"When George Floyd was desperate for a breath, the city of Minneapolis pushed on his neck further. And even after death, he was abused and mistreated by the system. Shameful," said Romanucci in a statement.

In a statement, Hennepin Healthcare stated it does not comment on specific cases due to patient confidentiality. However, the organization stated access to medical records is logged and if a violation of patient confidentiality occurred disciplinary action, including termination, can be taken.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after he was taken into custody by Minneapolis police. During the arrest, an officer held a knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

Full statement from Hennepin Healthcare

Advertisement

"It is the practice of the Hennepin Healthcare Information Privacy Department to conduct privacy access audits. Access to the Hennepin Healthcare electronic medical record by our workforce is tracked and logged, which supports our auditing efforts. Any breach of patient confidentiality is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. If it is determined that a violation has occurred, disciplinary action up to and including termination can be used. Additionally, Hennepin Healthcare complies with federal information privacy regulations which require notification to patients about a confirmed privacy breach. To maintain patient confidentiality, we do not comment on specific cases."

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 9 at 9 and at fox9.com/live for an exclusive update.