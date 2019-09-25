EF-3 tornado touched down in Wheaton, Wisconsin Tuesday

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-3 tornado touched down in the Town of Wheaton in western Wisconsin Tuesday night, causing extensive damage in the area.

The NWS said EF-3 tornadoes have winds up to 165 mph.

More than 100 storage units were leveled in one part of the nearby city of Elk Mound. One family's home was completely leveled by the storm. They survived by taking shelter in the basement. On Wednesday afternoon, volunteers helped pick debris from the house that had been spread throughout a nearby field, including the homeowner's wallet.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers toured the damage Wednesday afternoon.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said anyone who wants to volunteer for debris cleanup should report to the Wheaton Fire Station at 3900 38th Street in Elk Mound between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Farm and property owners who are in need of debris removal are asked to call 211.

A tornado that touched down near Elk Mound, Wisconsin Tuesday night caused extensive damage in the area. (FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)