Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 3:55 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 3:56 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County

EF-0 tornado confirmed near Crystal, MN during Friday's storms

By Howard Thompson
Published 
Weather
article

Credit: Tracy Gaulrapp DePriest in Robbinsdale

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed that a tornado did briefly touch down in the Twin Cities metro as storms rocked Minnesota on Friday.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado in the area of Crystal, Minnesota. Preliminary results show winds reached 75 miles per hour during the storm, which led to significant damage in the area of Crystal and Robbinsdale.

The storms that pushed through throughout the night took down trees and power lines across the state, leaving thousands without power.

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 12,000 customers were still without power, mostly in Hennepin County.