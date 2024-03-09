Edina High School receives threatening email, increases police presence

article

Officials say a "threatening email" was sent to Edina High School and other metro-area high schools over the weekend.

Edina Public School District Superintendent Dr. Stacey Stanley sent a message to families on Saturday about a "threatening email" the high school received. The email did not name a specific school or district, but officials did not elaborate on what threats were made.

The Edina Police Department and school staff investigated the threat and ensured the school's facilities were secured. However, "out of an abundance of caution," there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day, according to the notice.

"Student and staff safety is our first priority, and we take threats extremely seriously," Dr. Stanley wrote in the message. "In the coming days, if you become aware of concerning behavior or threats in digital spaces like social media, emails, or group chats, please share that information with your student’s teacher or a member of our administrative team."

FOX 9 reached out to the Edina Police Department for more information. Edina school officials did not say who received the email or how many schools it was sent to.