Eagan police searching for missing man

article

Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota.

Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.

Crews have been searching the area near Highway 13 and Yankee Doodle Road throughout the day. Officers are asking people who live in the area to check their property.

Anyone with information on Borca's whereabouts is asked to call the police at (651) 675-5876.