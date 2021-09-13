Dunn County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in western Wisconsin

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide in the Town of Sheridan in western Wisconsin.

Investigators said they received a call about a death around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Details of the death have not been released, but authorities say they are investigating the death as suspicious.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office is asking anyone in the area who may have encountered someone going to residences asking for a ride late Saturday or early Sunday, to contact them at 715-232-1348.

The sheriff's office is also advising residents in the area to be "vigilant" about securing their doors and to be aware of their surroundings.

The Town of Sheridan is located about 30 minutes north of Menomonie.