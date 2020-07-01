Drug makers sue to block Minnesota's new insulin access law

Drug makers have filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike down Minnesota's new insulin accessibility law, which takes effect Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference, where he will respond to the lawsuit along with House Democrats and insulin advocates.

The lawsuit, filed by the industry group PhRMA in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota late Tuesday, said the law is unconstitutional. The law requires drug companies to provide a 30-day supply of insulin with no more than a $35 copay to diabetics who can't afford the medication. Another part of the law allows for longer-term insulin access, also at reduced cost.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was "outraged" by the legal challenge to the insulin law.

"It’s my job as attorney general to defend this law in court. My office and I will defend it with every resource we have," Ellison, a Democrat, said in an emailed statement.

Minnesota's law requires drug companies to participate, and says they could face a $100,000 fine each year they don't comply.

Though PhRMA filed the lawsuit hours before the law was set to take effect, a spokesman confirmed the industry group is not seeking an emergency injunction.

"PhRMA is not seeking a temporary restraining order to block the law from taking effect, but has asked the court to strike it down after hearing the challenge," said Nick McGee, the spokesman.

Advertisement

Gov. Walz launches Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Walz's office announced the launch of the Minnesota Insulin Safety Net Program. The program, created by the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, allows Minnesotans in urgent need of insulin to access the drug through their pharmacy.

“Every Minnesotan deserves access to the medicine they need at a price they can afford,” Governor Walz said in a release. “But the skyrocketing cost of insulin has priced too many Minnesotans out of the drug they need to live. Thanks to the fighting spirit of Minnesotans with diabetes and the families who have lost loved ones to this crisis, this program will now provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford their insulin.”

The Insulin Safety Net Program—implemented by MNsure, the state’s health insurance marketplace, and the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy—has two parts. The urgent need program helps eligible Minnesotans receive a once-per-year 30-day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy for no more than a $35 copay. Second, the continuing need program helps eligible Minnesotans receive up to a year supply of insulin for no more than $50 per 90-day refill.

Interested individuals should visit MNinsulin.org to see if they qualify and learn how to apply.

Those eligible for the urgent need program must:

Live in Minnesota

Have an urgent need for insulin

Have a current prescription for insulin

Pay more than $75 each month for their insulin prescription

Not be enrolled in Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare

Present a valid Minnesota ID card, driver’s license or permit, or tribal-issued ID to the pharmacy. For children under age 18, a parent or legal guardian must provide the pharmacy with their proof of residency

Gov. Walz also declared July 1, 2020 Alec Smith Day to honor the 26-year-old man who died after losing his parents’ health insurance and therefore was not able to afford the insulin he needed.