Driver runs red light, crashes into State Patrol squad in St. Paul

A 37-year-old man was injured Saturday after he ran a red light and crashed into a Minnesota State Patrol SUV in St. Paul.

According to officials, at about 9:56 a.m., a BMW was heading west on 12th Street East when it ran a red light and T-boned a State Patrol SUV that was going north on Cedar street. The state trooper was not injured.

The BMW driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.