Driver pulled from Lake Phalen by good Samaritans after St. Paul crash
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was rushed to the hospital after bystanders rescued him from Lake Phalen in St. Paul following a crash that sent his vehicle underwater Monday afternoon.
Lake Phalen crash
What we know:
St. Paul firefighters say their crews and the Ramsey County dive team responded to Lake Phalen following reports of a vehicle entering the water.
Officials say they later learned that civilians at the scene had rescued the driver.
The driver was then rushed to Regions Hospital for treatment. The dive team responded to ensure no one else was inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Fire officials say the cause of the crash remains unknown.
The Source: