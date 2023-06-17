Driver kills 4 women, 1 girl in Minneapolis after running red light: Police

article

Authorities say four women and a juvenile girl were killed in a crash after a driver ran a red light while fleeing law enforcement Friday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to assist Minnesota State Patrol at 10:12 p.m. after a trooper saw a speeding driver on Interstate 35. Before law enforcement could make a traffic stop, the driver got off the highway.

The driver then ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle with five people inside on Lake Street and Second Avenue. The suspect driver got out of the car and fled from the crash scene, police said.

The four women and juvenile female were pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the names of the deceased along with the cause and nature of death.

Authorities said they searched the area and located the suspect who was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.