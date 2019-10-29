Driver crashes into memorial outside St. Paul Fire station

article

St. Paul Firefighters at Station 14 were surprised by a loud bang that turned out to be a vehicle crashing into a statue outside the station Tuesday night.

According to a post from Station 14, the firefighters had just finished dinner when they heard the crash. They went outside to find the car in the station and the driver running down the street.

This car crashed into a memorial to a fallen firefighter in St. Paul Tuesday. (St. Paul Fire Department)

“He hit our memorial to our fallen brother Shane Clifton,” said a post from the station on Facebook.

This firefighter memorial was damaged by a car that crashed into it Tuesday night. (St. Paul Fire Department)

They said the stone did not sustain any damage and they were able to clean up the crash and replace his headstone to where it belonged.

After a crash dislodged it earlier in the night, St. Paul Fire crews worked to fix this memorial headstone. (St. Paul Fire Department / FOX 9)