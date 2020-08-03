Expand / Collapse search

Drive-by shooting reported in Dinkytown near University of Minnesota campus overnight

By FOX 9 Staff
University of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was shot at in a drive-by shooting in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus early Monday morning. 

The shooting occurred at midnight near 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast. Someone in a dark vehicle shot the victim and fled, according to the U of M Police Department. 

The U sent a Safe-U emergency alert to students around 1:22 a.m. 

Police say the victim was not a U of M student. 