Drive-by shooting reported in Dinkytown near University of Minnesota campus overnight
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was shot at in a drive-by shooting in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at midnight near 4th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast. Someone in a dark vehicle shot the victim and fled, according to the U of M Police Department.
The U sent a Safe-U emergency alert to students around 1:22 a.m.
Police say the victim was not a U of M student.