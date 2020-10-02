Dr. Jill Biden to visit Black-owned businesses in St. Paul, hold rally in Minneapolis on Saturday

article

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is set to make a stop in Twin Cities on Saturday.

Dr. Biden will first tour Black-owned businesses in St. Paul while highlighting the campaign's plans to help small businesses. She will then stop by the Sanneh Foundation's Community Center to meet with volunteers who are providing meals to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the visits, Dr. Biden will host a "get out the vote" rally in Minneapolis in the late afternoon.

The Biden visit will come as the Trump campaign has shut down many campaign activities following the president's diagnosis of COVID-19. On Friday, he was transported to Walter Reed for further treatment.

Both Joe and Jill Biden were tested on Friday for COVID-19 with results coming back negative.