Downtown Austin shooting leaves at least 13 injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting downtown that has resulted in multiple injuries.
APD says a shooting incident at 400 East 6th Street has left at least 13 people injured early Saturday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS says at least 2 transported patients have life-threatening injuries, and several others have non-life-threatening injuries.
APD says there are no confirmed fatalities at this time.
It is currently unknown what sparked the incident.
APD says they are looking for a suspect described as a black man with a thin build and dreadlocks.
At this time, police say there are no suspects in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.