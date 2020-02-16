Dogs rescued from house fire in Forest Lake, Minnesota

article

Firefighters in Forest Lake, Minnesota reported that three dogs were safely rescued from a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire in Forest Lake Saturday night. (Forest Lake Fire Department)

According to officials, firefighters responded to a structure fire at about 7 p.m. Saturday. No one was inside, but there were three dogs inside at the time. The house and garage suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

Authorities said the dogs were in fair condition and transported to a veterinarian for further examination and care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

