Derek Chauvin to be sentenced in federal civil rights case Thursday

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced in Federal Court Thursday after reaching a plea agreement in May.

Chauvin, plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights in May 2020 when he kept his knee on his neck, killing him, while detaining him at 38th and Chicago.

Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

Chauvin also pleaded guilty to unrelated but similar charges related to excessive use of force against a then-14-year-old boy, John Pope, who is also Black, in 2017. Pope and another woman who alleges Chauvin assaulted her while he was on the force have filed civil lawsuits against Chauvin and the City of Minneapolis.

The sentence is expected to be 20 to 25 years in prison to run concurrently with the 22 ½ years he received for his murder conviction in Hennepin County court for the murder of Floyd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.