Deputies looking for 2 missing girls in northern Minnesota

article

Deputies have issued a missing person alert for two young girls who went missing overnight in Cass County, Minnesota.

Search crews are looking for 8-year-old Tara Miller and 12-year-old Kristine Bourassa in Sylvan Township outside Pillager.

Investigators say it appears the girls left on their own by foot some time overnight, either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Tara is described as four-feet tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Kristine is four-foot-nine-inches tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the girl's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424.

Search crews are being aided by the Pillager Area Fire Department and local residents in the search.