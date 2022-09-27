Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.

At the residence, deputies say they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, along with two dead dogs.

Right now, deputies say the circumstances of the deaths are under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsies and make official identifications. While few details are available, deputies say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no lingering threat to public safety.

The Minnesota BCA and Detroit Lakes Police Department are assisting with the investigation.