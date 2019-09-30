Defense rests in Amber Guyger murder trial; closing arguments underway

The fate of Amber Guyger will be in the hands of a Dallas County jury by midday Monday.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their closing statements Monday morning after the defense rested its case.

Guyger is on trial for murder after she fatally shot Botham Jean in his apartment last September. Guyger told the jury she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was a burglar when she opened fire. Judge Tammy Kemp told the jury they would be allowed to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter in addition to the murder charge.

Prosecutor Jason Fine began closing statements by holding up a piece of paper with Guyger's apologies from Friday's testimony. He then crumpled it up, called it "garbage" and threw it in a trashcan.

He said Jean was blindsided by Guyger coming into his apartment and acted like a "normal, reasonable person" when he looked over and tried to figure out why someone was inside his unit.

"Before he can even get up he is shot dead in his own home," Fine said.

He urged the jurors to not get caught up in being viewed as anti-police.

“A guilty verdict in this case does not mean you hate police. This has nothing to do with politics... this has to do with that defendant making unreasonable decisions that put her in that seat and Bo in the ground," Fine said.

Fine then picked apart Guyger's testimony, saying she gave two different versions of events of how Jean reacted.

“She couldn’t even get her story straight," Fine said.

He said Jean didn't present a threat, that he was eating ice cream and that it was still frozen when police showed up.

"So if you are sitting eating ice cream, you get shot in the heart? Is that what we are saying?" Fine said.

Fine said the defense was misusing the castle doctrine. He said the castle doctrine was meant for people like Jean, an innocent person, and not the aggressor like Guyger.

“This law is not in place for her. It’s in place for Bo," Fine said.

Prosecutor Jason Hermus told the jury: "You 12 people get to write the last chapter in this story."

He said the jury could restore justice to the situation.

“You can tell [Guyger], ‘You will be held responsible for what you did,’” Hermus said.

Defense attorney Toby Shook spent most of his time reminding the jury that the prosecution had to prove its case "beyond a resonable doubt" and that he believed the state had not met that threshold.

Slide shown by Amber Guyger's defense attorneys during closing arguments while discussing the burden on prosecutors.

“You’ll never see a case like this. It’s so tragic," Shook said, urging the jury to reach a decision rationally. “They want you to be angry and upset," he said of prosecutors.

He said that Guyger believed she was in danger, which is why she acted the way she did.

“The decision of self-defense can be made in a second, a second that decides life and death," Shook said.

Shook told the jury it's fine for them to not like Guyger texting her then-partner whom she was in a sexual relationship with while she was on the phone with 911. He said say they could hate her for not doing more CPR, “but you can’t convict her.”

Shook asked the jury to make their decision without worrying about how people might react to a particular verdict.

“There is tremendous public pressure in a case like this," he said.

Defense attorney Robert Rogers castigated the prosecution's case.

“What did they bring you? Sexting and speculation," Rogers said.

Guyger tearfully testified on Friday she was sorry for killing Jean last September. But during cross-examination, prosecutors cast doubt on Guyger’s grief, wondered why she didn’t call for backup instead of confronting Jean and questioned her attempts to save his life.

“I hate that I have to live with this every single day of my life and I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day,” Guyger said.

Guyger, who was fired after the shooting, said she wished “he was the one with the gun” and had killed her, instead. “I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life. And I’m so sorry. This is not about hate. It’s about being scared that night,” she said.

Prosecutors have questioned how Guyger could have missed numerous signs that she was in the wrong place and suggested she was distracted by sexually explicit phone messages with her police partner. They say Jean was no threat to Guyger.