Deadly shooting under investigation in south Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue S in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, officers learned a man injured in the shooting had been taken in a private vehicle to Hennepin County Medical Center. Elder says the man, described to be in his mid-20s, passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers are canvassing the area. No one is in custody.

This marks the 11th homicide in Minneapolis this year.