Deadly shooting in Minneapolis marks the city's 90th homicide

A deadly shooting at a Minneapolis gas station on Wednesday marks the city's 90th homicide of the year.

Police say they were called around 7:40 p.m. to the parking lot of Winner Gas at West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue North in the Hawthorne neighborhood for the report of a shooting. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was seriously hurt. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

With the deadly shooting, Minneapolis inches closer to an unwanted record, just seven killings short of the "Murderapolis" year in 1995 when the city saw 97 homicides.

"This is not the place where the 90th homicide should be occurring," Minneapolis police spokesperson Officer Garrett Parten said. "So, I just say, as I say every time we meet, to not give up hope. Let's stand together, shoulder-to-shoulder and let's say no to the kind of violence that's taking lives."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing