Deadly police shooting under investigation on I-35 in Pine County

A deadly police shooting shooting is under investigation along I-35 in Pine County, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The shooting happened after a domestic incident and a pursuit. The shooting occurred on the interstate near mile marker 180 near the Mora exit.

The subject died in the incident. No officers were injured.

I-35 is closed between Pine County Road 14 and Exit 180 for at least the next two hours, according to MnDOT. Traffic is being detoured onto Highway 61.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.