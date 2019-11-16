Dassel-Cokato football team advances to first state tournament final in decades

article

The Dassel-Cokato High School football team defeated Annandale 24-14 Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, advancing to their first state tournament final in decades.

It was an historic day, as it's been 46 years since Dassel-Cokato High School made the Minnesota state football championship tournament. Their goal now is to add more hardware to the trophy case. They’re hoping to make history, but also do it in honor of a teammate, who passed away. Jacob MacDonald, who wore no. 34, died a few years ago in a peanut allergy episode.

Ever since, the team had carried his jersey to each game.

The No. 34 jersey hangs at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday. Credit: Hayley Massingham (Hayley Massingham)

“It goes everywhere with us,” said Jackson Martin, a Dassel-Cokato High School football captain. “Just keep him as close to the team as we can - how close we know he is.”

