Darrell Brooks wants to defend self, defendant makes deadline for paperwork

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is expected to decide on Wednesday, Sept. 28 whether Darrell Brooks can defend himself and waive his right to an attorney in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial.

FOX6 News has learned Brooks has met the deadline and completed the "waiver of right to attorney" required by Judge Dorow. In a 1 p.m. hearing, the judge will make a final ruling on the matter.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of the hearing, a letter was filed by Brooks’ mother about "concerns" she has with "the defendant and his representation."

The mother, Dawn Woods, told the judge she speaks with Darrell on a daily basis – and she said "by our conversations I could tell that he was becoming unstable." Woods wrote, "I tried to reason with him (Brooks) on Monday when i spoke to him, he told me he doesn't feel comfortable with his attorneys way of how they want to present his case." Woods added later, "he's not capable of being his own attorney. How can a person who has a mental illness fully understand." Brooks' mother finished by saying, "He needs help. I'm asking the court to recognize his unstable mental state and rule in his best interest."

During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Dorow told Brooks, "We are done here today," accusing him of "playing games" in court. The judge said Brooks still needs to prove to the court that he can defend himself.

Darrell Brooks and defense team

Tuesday's hearing was the most we've ever heard Brooks speak in court and the longest we've seen him at any hearing without his face covered. After more than an hour in court arguing why he should represent himself at trial, Judge Dorow granted a 15-minute break, so Brooks could speak with the public defenders he wants to fire.

Earlier in the hearing, Brooks told Dorow he wants to represent himself as a "sovereign citizen."

Judge Jennifer Dorow

In an effort to ensure Brooks knows and understands his rights, Dorow explained to Brooks the experience of his attorneys and even questioned them regarding their education and experience.

Brooks told Dorow, "I agree they have worked tirelessly on a lot of things in this case," but he added that there are "a lot of things" he doesn't understand in the case/proceedings. He told the judge, "I think I will be better served representing myself."

She also asked if he understood if he waived his right to an attorney he would be on his own against a prosecutorial team with a combined 66 years of courtroom experience.

"Doesn't make me flinch a bit," Brooks said.

Brooks, who attended school through the 11th grade and HSED (Wisconsin's High School Equivalency Program), told Dorow he does "not understand" the 77 counts he's charged with, adding that he "would like to know the nature and cause of the charges." He also asked for copies of case paperwork that has been on file for months.

Prosecution team in Darrell Brooks trial

The charges were read to Brooks, and he was told the homicide counts (six for each person killed) are each punishable by a life term in prison, and Brooks said, "I do not understand the nature and cause of the charges."

Dorow explained to Brooks that because he is not trained in the law, it "will make it hard for you."

Brooks said, "I simply want to represent myself to establish my sovereign citizen."

Dorow told Brooks that in order to allow him to defend himself, he must waive his right to an attorney.

If Brooks doesn’t turn in that waiver, Dorow said Brooks’ public defenders will stay with the case.

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say on Nov. 21, 2021, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.