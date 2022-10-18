Darrell Brooks trial: Jurors to hear what Brooks told FBI agents after attack

Witness testimony will resume Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. At least one more day of state witnesses is expected before prosecutors plan to rest their case. On Tuesday, jurors will hear what Brooks said to FBI agents hours after the attack.

Detective Jay Carpenter

First to take the stand on Tuesday was Detective Jay Carpenter. The state proceeded to play an audio recording of Brooks speaking with Carpenter with two FBI agents at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

During the audio interview played in court, Brooks had light chatter with the FBI – talk that included Brooks' children, where he went to high school, and even Brooks mentioning this is the first time he's ever talked with anyone from the FBI. After the audio files were played for the jury, more video clips of the FBI interview were also presented as evidence.

Juan Marquez, witness for the defense

Juan Marquez, a witness for the defense, was then called out of order to testify – with an interpreter.

Marquez testified that he was marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade and at some point he felt something hit his leg. When Marquez was asked by Brooks if he remembered what that was, Marquez said, "A vehicle."

Marquez told the court he could not remember what color the truck was – that struck him on the parade route.

Brooks questioned Marquez – asking if it was fair to say he did not remember anything at that time. Marquez replied, "No."

FOX6 News will update this post as new testimony is presented in court.

Monday recap

On Monday, prosecutors focused on Brooks' arrest after the Christmas parade attack, calling nine witnesses.

One officer fired shots at the Ford Escape. A short time later, they found it abandoned in a driveway a couple of blocks south of the parade route. Police soon received tips that a man matching the driver's description was going door-to-door in a pair of Waukesha neighborhoods asking to use the phone.

A Big Bend police officer found Brooks standing on a neighbors front porch.

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.