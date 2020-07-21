Damage reported in Cadott, Wisconsin following possible tornado

A possible tornado caused damage in the village of Cadott, Wisconsin Tuesday night, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the area along Maple Street south of Stanley Street on the north side of the village sustained damage. The power is out in much of the village as numerous power lines are down. Trees have also fallen in the area.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

The Cadott Fire Chief is asking residents to stay in their homes at this time to avoid injury as responders search the area.



