Cuomo declares State of Emergency as NY's coronavirus cases reach 89

article

Officials announced Saturday that New York state's coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload is on a steady rise, now up to 89. The new number prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency to bolster the medical response to the outbreak. No one has died from the new virus in the state.

Across the state, approximately 4,000 people were under precautionary quarantine, Cuomo said. They include those that had returned from a country of concern but were not symptomatic, had proximate (not direct) exposure to a positive case, and others recommended by health officials.

"While the overall risk level of the novel coronavirus in New York remains low, I want New Yorkers to know that I'm not urging calm. I'm urging reality. I'm urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response," Cuomo said. "In New York, we have the most sophisticated healthcare system on the globe, and we are continuing to prioritize testing, quarantine protocols and containment tracking to keep New Yorkers safe."

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 100,000 people in 90 countries and killed over 3,400 as of Friday. Health officials have sought to reassure the public that most cases of coronavirus are mild and that the overall threat is low, but are still aggressively working to track down the origins of any infections.

A new, statewide coronavirus testing protocol was also implemented Friday, added Cuomo. It involves priority testing outlined in five steps:

A person who comes within close contact, defined as 6 feet, of a person known to be a positive case of coronavirus will get tested. A person who has been quarantined (mandatory or precautionary) and begins showing symptoms of coronavirus will get tested. A person who has traveled to a hot spot area and is showing symptoms associated with coronavirus will get tested A person who is seriously ill, as determined by a doctor, and hasn't tested positive for any other virus will get tested. And any other case where the doctor consults with the local and state Departments of Health, and facts and circumstances merit it, the person will get tested.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the latest developments:

THE NUMBERS

Of the new cases, seven are in New York City, bringing the caseload there to 11. The new cases in the city include two additional family members of a Upper West Side man who tested positive for the virus, a male Uber driver in his 30's who is currently hospitalized in Queens, two women in Brooklyn in their 60's and 70's who became symptomatic after returning from a cruise in Egypt, a man in his 30's who is hospitalized in serious condition after returning from a trip to Italy and a Manahttan man in his late 50's who tested positive after spending time with a COVID-19 positive person on a recent trip to Chile. All of the new patients who are not hospitalized have been placed under mandatory quarantine.

There are four cases in Nassau County on Long Island and two cases in Rockland County.

Two residents of Saratoga County — a pharmacist and a woman who came in contact with an infected person at a conference in Florida — are also counted in the new total. Their cases are the first ones outside of the New York City region.

Statewide, 10 people have been hospitalized.

In neighboring New Jersey, the state has reported its 3rd and 4th presumptive cases of coronavirus, while two New York residents who work at a hospital in Connecticut have also tested posive for the virus.

CONTINUED WORRIES OVER CLUSTER

Of those cases, by far the largest concentration — 70 — is in Westchester County, north of New York City. That includes 23 new cases there since the last count on Friday.

The Westchester outbreak has been traced to a synagogue in New Rochelle where the congregation was asked to self-quarantine earlier in the week after a person in the community was hospitalized with the illness. Since then, a growing number of friends and relatives of the patient, a 50-year-old lawyer who works in Manhattan, have tested positive.

“Westchester is obviously a problem for us,” Cuomo said. "They talk about contagion in clusters, and then the clusters tend to infect more and more people."

As a precaution, nursing homes in that immediate area of the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue will suspend outside visitors, the governor said.

The risk that the virus could quickly spread and cause fatalities among nursing home residents “is what I worry about,” the Democrat said. “That’s what keeps me up at night.”

STATE OF EMERGENCY

State officials say the state of emergency will clear the way for more testing by allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct the tests.

More testing that could detect additional cases “is good news because we know who these people are and can put them in isolation,” the governor said.

The emergency will clear the way for purchases of more supplies and the hiring of workers to help monitor self-quarantined patients, Cuomo added.

“Somebody has to go knock on their door, once a day,” he said. “This is labor intensive.”

It is also expected to provide a basis for investigating price-gouging. Cuomo cited one report of a retailer trying to charge $80 for a bottle of hand sanitizer.

“I want businesses to be aware that you can lose your license because of price gouging,” the governor said. “Not only is it disrespectful, it’s also illegal. And you will be caught.”

Cases of the new virus—and concerns about potential ones—have already prompted officials to ask thousands of people in recent weeks to quarantine themselves. There were scattered school closings in the region amid fears of a wider spread of the virus. Two elite private schools in Manhattan, the all-girls Spence and the all-boys Collegiate, closed Friday because a family associated with the schools was being monitored for the coronavirus.

And a Manhattan federal judge switched courtrooms Thursday after learning that a person dismissed from a pool of prospective jurors earlier this week was later told to self-quarantine. The person hasn't tested positive for the virus but had been at a house of worship on the same day as someone who did test positive, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, has urged the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to supply New York with more test kits and to speed the approval of tests that private companies may be developing.

Taxi regulators are telling drivers and owners to clean their cars with disinfectant products at least once a day, paying special attention to surfaces that are touched often, such as door handles, armrests, and seat belts. Uber said it has similar protocols in place.

With the Associated Press