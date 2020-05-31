Crowd remains near I-35W after truck incident as curfew takes effect in Minneapolis

As the curfew took effect in Minneapolis, a group of protesters returned to I-35W, hours after a truck drove through a massive crowd of people Sunday evening.

Thankfully, police say there have been no confirmed reports of injuries of protesters caused by the extremely dangerous incident. The driver involved was taken into custody after being treated in the hospital.

At around 8 p.m., a crowd moved back onto the I-35W highway at Washington Avenue near where the truck sped through.

Minutes later, police began taking steps to clear the area, moving the protesters back off the road. Since then, the crowd has moved off the road but many still remain nearby. However, our crews have witnessed efforts by police, shooting tear gas.

Governor Walz and leaders from the Twin Cities are begging people to stay inside during curfew, which last in Minneapolis and St. Paul until 6 a.m. Monday morning. Officials say people who remain on the streets make it difficult for law enforcement to handle bad actors, looking to cause trouble.

Thousands of National Guard soldiers and airmen have joined troopers and police in crowd control efforts.